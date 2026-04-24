Help Zhuriyah she has night time seizures,they occur between 1am and 3 am . I have to stay up and watch her I don't get no sleep at all I got to bed at 4 am back up at 6 am i cant sleep doing the day because she has had them in school somi have to stay alertat all times . My own health is in jeopardy due to me not sleeping. She needs this watch that cost 350.00 . I loss my job due to my health , some of my bills got behind . I just really need help til her disability get approved.