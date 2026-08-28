Help Wynston with Medical Costs & Lost wages.

On August 14th, Wynston was taken to McAlester Hospital by ambulance with a collapsed left lung. He spent 7 days in the ICU with a chest tube draining the pneumothorax, air around the lung cavity.





He was then transferred to Mercy North in Oklahoma City from the 20th to the 25th. On the 25th, he was moved to Oklahoma Heart Hospital, where doctors removed packing from his incision. That's when he went into emergency surgery due to an internal bleed.





We asked for a gastroenterologist, and Dr. Newman performed an emergency scope procedure. He cauterized the bleed on Wynston's small intestine and placed two new chest tubes. A biopsy is being done. On August 29th, Wynston received a blood transfusion, and another upper GI procedure was scheduled.





Wynston has now been hospitalized for 17 days across three hospitals with multiple emergency surgeries and procedures. The medical bills are mounting quickly, and we're asking for help covering these costs. Wynston works @Academy sports in McAlester. This is a FINANCIAL BURDEN ON HIM & HIS PARENTS .WE ASK AT THE TIME IF U WILL 🙏 pray & share his story .its okay if u can't afford to donate. We ask that you share so maybe someone else can. We thank you each & everyone .