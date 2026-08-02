Help with Urgent Rent Payment

I received a 5-Day Notice to Quit yesterday, and I need help covering my rent right away. My rent is $997, and there's a $41 fee to pay through the app my landlord uses, bringing the total to $1,038. Without this payment, I'm at risk of losing my housing. Your support would mean so much during this urgent time. Thank you for standing with me. I'm a stroke survivor, rescent heart attack 8 weeks ago, I'm afraid to be homeless on the streets, it's so hot outside and it's scary. Please, send me a Angel. I pray for me and you. Thank you.