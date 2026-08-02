Help with Surgery Recovery and Bills

I'm having double foot surgery and will be off work for at least two more months. I've already been off work dealing with other health issues, including not being able to walk.





During my recovery, I won't have income coming in, and I'm struggling to cover my main expenses, rent and all my other bills. I'm also facing out-of-pocket medical costs, medication, and medical supplies.





Your support would help me get through this time while I heal. Thank you for standing with me.