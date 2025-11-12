Help with Surgery and Vehicle Repair

I was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and have surgery scheduled in two weeks. On top of everything I'm facing with my diagnosis and upcoming procedure, my vehicle's transmission went out. I have no family support and no one else to turn to right now.





I'm raising money to help cover the costs of my surgery and to get my vehicle repaired so I can get to my appointments and treatment. Any support during this time would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.