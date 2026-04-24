Help with Rent and Bills During Recovery

On August 1st, I moved into my new home. Just two weeks later, on August 15th, I fell and broke my leg in three places. I'm having surgery on August 24th to put pins and a plate in my leg.





I have insurance through my work, but it won't kick in for several weeks. While I'm recovering and waiting for my Short Term Disability to start, I need help covering my rent and bills. Your support during this time would mean so much to me as I heal.