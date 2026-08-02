Help with Rachel’s medical bills (broken fibula) .

This is really awkward for me because I don't like asking for help, especially financial help. But someone in my church community group suggested I do this to help cover the medical bills from my broken ankle.

I don't have insurance; I have a healthshare membership (Christian Healthcare ministries) that reimburses me for anything above the first $6,000 of any injury or illness. It's an inexpensive plan and it's better than nothing, but it won't help me in this case.

I've gotten through the majority of the Doctor visits and x-rays (I do have one more follow up in September), and now I'm in week two of physical Therapy. The PT looks like it will take several weeks and is going to cost close to the same amount as the other medical bills. Thank God, I didn't need surgery!

It looks like this whole ordeal is going to cost me around $3,500. I've paid $465 so far and the remainding balances total $1,650. My Physical Therapy is $125 twice a week and I imagine it will be at least 4 more weeks, so probably another $1,000. My doctor follow up in 4 weeks will be another $400 ish.

I know what a joy it can be to help those less fortunate, so as uncomfortable as this is for me, I'm trying to look at this as a way to become more humble and vulnerable with my community.

I'm very grateful for anything you might want to contribute and thank you so much for all the offers of help right after my injury!! God bless you!

Rachel

❤️❤️❤️