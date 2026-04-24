Help with Medical Needs for a collapsed life

I'm reaching out because I'm facing some serious health challenges right now, and I need help.





A few years ago, I lost all my teeth and haven't been able to get replacements. More recently, one of my breast implants ruptured and leaked completely empty, and the other is doing the same. To have the surgery i have to pay upfront then the warranty company will reimburse partial payment. The deflated implants are causing me to be sick and painful. It looks horrible and its hard to hide under my clothing. I've had these implants since I was younger because one side never developed on its own.





On top of all this, after 30 years of marriage, my husband is leaving me. He met someone else. I'm completely alone and have no one to turn to right now.





I'm asking for help to cover the medical costs I need to address these issues and get my health back. Any support at all would mean so much to me. Thank you for reading, and thank you for any help you can offer.