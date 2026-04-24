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Help with medical crisis and expenses

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Wilson

Help with medical crisis and expenses

  1. I’m a 48 year old married woman with 3 children and 7 grandchildren one of which we lost to DIPG a brain tumor when she was just 4 years old it was devastating, 4 of our grandchildren live with us, we have been together since I was 13 he was 15. At the age of 33 I was diagnosed with peripheral artery disease. I had 6 surgeries to either have stents placed or cleaned out and an aortic Bifemoral bypass, then I was diagnosed with diabetes and high Blood pressure. Doctors put me on a Blood thinner, Cholesterol medication diabetic medication, and blood pressure medication. February 2026 I had a heart attack and had to have a triple bypass surgery on 3 major arteries, in May 2026 had to go back and have a stent put in another artery, then two months later had another heart attack and had one of the arteries from the bypass that was 95 percent blocked ballooned out. It’s been a long and ongoing medical madness journey, But I’m alive by the grace of God. Dr says I’m in congestive heart failure, that my arteries are so tiny that they keep getting blockages and that they really don’t know what else to do, he says it’s hereditary. My mother passed of a massive heart attack at 44. I worked as a CNC Machinist and had to stop working due to my disabilities as of December of 2023 and file for SSDI. Coming up on 3 years of waiting has took a major toll on my family financially. My husband is a hard working man, He has literally worked his but off since he was 15 years old to provide for his family and just cannot due it all by himself, It has put a financial strain on us. Waiting on disability and not being able to help financially is so stressful. Bills are getting behind, we have medical insurance through his work but have to pay deductibles and I’ve been in and out of the hospital, Doctors appointments for follow ups with primary care and Cardiologist. Believe me when I say we don’t like to ask for help we have been doing it for 35 years. Sometimes you have to put your pride aside and ask for help, God knows we need it right now. If you can find it in your heart to help please please do so. If you cannot please say a prayer for my family, God bless you.
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