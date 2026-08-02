Help with Medical Bills and Hospital Costs

Two years ago, I had medical bills from giving birth that I'm still working to pay off. Recently, an unexpected medical emergency landed me in the hospital, and now I'm facing another bill on top of that.





As a teacher, my income doesn't stretch far after paying for insurance, child care, and my mortgage. These medical bills have made things even tighter, and I'm asking for help to get caught up. I don’t come from a wealthy family and I’m doing everything I can to stay above water but things are starting to take a toll on me. My mental health is at an all time low.





Thank you for standing with me.