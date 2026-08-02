Help with Knee Surgery and Recovery Costs

Hello everyone,

My name is Reagan and I am 24 years old, I normally keep my personal struggles private. However, my mother and I have reached a point where we need help, and I'm humbly asking for support as I face a difficult medical journey.

On July 22, 2026, I suffered a serious knee injury that left me unable to work and in need of extensive surgery. The procedure itself is complex, and the recovery process will be long, requiring ongoing medical care and physical therapy before I can return to normal daily activities and eventually get back to work.

As a result, medical expenses have quickly become overwhelming. Even before surgery, I have already accumulated more than $30,000 in medical bills, and the costs continue to grow. I moved back home to help my mother Dawn with household expenses, but with my injury preventing me from working, we are now struggling to cover both everyday necessities and mounting medical costs.

I have explored every resource available to me, including Medicaid and hospital financial assistance programs, but unfortunately, those options have not provided the help we hoped for. At this point, we are turning to our community and the kindness of others.

We are trying to partner with local establishments for a fund raiser and accepting donations to help cover medical expenses, recovery costs, and basic household needs during this difficult time. If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would make an incredible difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

This has been one of the most challenging seasons of our lives, but we are holding onto hope and doing our best to move forward. Every donation, share, prayer, and word of encouragement reminds us that we are not facing this battle alone.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you are able to provide. From the bottom of our hearts, we are truly grateful.

❤️ With gratitude,

Reagan & Dawn