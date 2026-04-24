Help with Junior Wall's Medical Bills

Junior Wall was a young healthy 27 year old with a bright future ahead of him, when he suffered a stress induced stroke in August 2026. He was living in Houston and had to have a helicopter transport to the hospital there, followed by a lengthy stay. He is now having to relearn how to do basic everyday things with months of therapy ahead of him. We are asking for prayers and for help with the massive medical bills he will have to pay. Thank you for doing what the Lord places on your heart, even if it is just to pray and share this fundraiser. May God bless you!