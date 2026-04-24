Help with Household Bills After Loss

My mother passed away eight months ago, and she shared half of the financial expenses for our household. Without life insurance to help bridge the gap, I've been struggling to cover all of the monthly bills on my own.





I'm actively searching for a stable secondary source of income, but right now I need assistance to keep up with these expenses while I work toward that stability.





Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you in advance for any support you can provide.