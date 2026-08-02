Help with Home Repairs and Water Bills

I'm raising money to help cover urgent home repairs and water bills. My water heater went out because of sludgy water from the county's system, and my last working toilet broke. Right now I'm having to haul water in to use, which isn't sustainable. On top of everything, I'm dealing with major stomach issues and surgeries that have made it impossible for me to keep up with these repairs and the water bill, which has become unmanageable since the county raised prices 300%. Your support would mean so much as I work through this difficult time.