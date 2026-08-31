Help With Medical Expenses, Glasses, And Clothes

I'm in my mid 50's and am struggling to deal with numerous heart problems, including congestive heart failure, trying to afford medication, and simply the ability to afford doctor visits and transportation! I'm fighting to find a doctor that can help me as most doctors have either given up or just don't know what to do! I'm in almost constant, severe pain with no one to help, unless I have lots of money, which obviously I don't! I need help with all that, plus I need new glasses desperately!









I also have severe lower back pain from long days sitting at my desk, so I need a back support for my chair. As well as needing a new laptop badly, as mine is old enough many applications and programs no longer run on it. And I'd like to try a few different supplements in hopes of ditching some of the prescription meds I'm on and hopefully find a combination that will help keep me out of pain and out of the ER as much! Most of my meds have horrible side effects! I'm sick and tired of hospitals and avoid them until either I'm in so much pain I can't stand it, or I'm so dizzy or weak that I can't stand!





Finally, I need some clothes, mine are often ruined by careless ER staff dripping blood on me. I'm tired of looking sloppy, as doctors often judge you based on appearance. If I look well put together they are more likely to take me seriously, and you guys know with my heart and other conditions and with so many hospital visits, getting a doctor to take me seriously is difficult enough! I can't remember the last time I spent anything on clothes!





Your support means everything to me. Any amount is deeply appreciated!

Thank you and may God richly bless you!