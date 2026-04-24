Help with Dianne's Hospice care ad loss of income

(There is GoFundMe as well I'm making both because I don't know if one is easier for some people or if someone has issues using one often websites) My mother Dianne has terminal lung, liver and bran cancer and is completely physically disabled and mentally incoherent. Her income is currently being covered by disability insurance through her employer but that is about to end. We have filed for hr social security but have not received any response or approval yet and expect it to take several months for that to happen nor d we know what amount she will receive. I care for her and her husband/my stepfather who is also disabled because of spinal stenosis 24 hours a day and therefore cannot work and have no income. Once we lose her income we will be unable to cover the essential household bills or her insurance which is the only thing allowing for her to have hospice care/equipment and medication. My stepfathers retirement check alone isn't enough to keep the bills and mortgage paid. We can't survive a gap in income at all. Beyond that once my mother passed away which could happen at any moment, my stepfather will still require my care and we will win will have only his retirement income so this is also an attempt to establish a safety net to help us survive the transition between my mother's death, the permanent loss of whatever income she ends up receiving from social security and whatever solution my stepfather and I are able to establish in terms of how he and I will be able to live out the rest of our life together. He is 81 and eventually I will be on my own once he passes and have to go from being his caregiver to caring for myself and re-entering the job market after several years of not working. That is also part of the reason for this attempt and raising funds. The entire picture is having enough saved to allow my parents to live the remainder of their lives in a stable environment with their needs met and gaps in income covered while allowing me to be care for them to the fullest extent I can until they passl, eaving me a grace period to figure how to live the rest of my life once they are gone. They are my only immediate family left I dnt have a clue how much we will need nor how much to as for. Whatever number I end up making it is not an expectation it will just be a number that will allow for donations to be made to whatever extent people end up being willing to submit if any at all.. I've tried to be as honest and straightforward as possible. Please know that any amount received is helpful beyond measure and there are no adequate words to express our gratitude. I pray that our father in heaven guides and helps us and everyone else to find our way to he path he set for us all. In Jesus'name.