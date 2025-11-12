Help with Dental Work and Procedures

I'm raising money to help a content creator I know cover dental work they need. Over the past 20 years, they've been someone who helps others, and now they need support with the cost of their own care.





They need a few partial implants and other saving procedures. Dental work like this adds up quickly, and they're looking for help with the payment.





If you're able to contribute, it would mean so much to them. Thank you for standing with them.