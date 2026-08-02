Help with Dental Care

Hi, I'm Jessica, a single mother of two boys. I've always put my kids first, and my own needs have taken a back seat, including my dental health. I've neglected it for too long, and now I need to get it taken care of.





I've had my exam and gotten a quote from my dentist for the work I need done. The cost is more than I can manage right now, and I'm reaching out to ask for help covering these dental expenses.





I have all my paperwork from the dentist showing exactly what needs to be done and the costs involved. Your support would mean so much to me and my boys. Thank you for considering helping us out.