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HELP WITH COSTS WHILE LIVING WITH LEUKEMIA

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndreana Harris

HELP WITH COSTS WHILE LIVING WITH LEUKEMIA


My name is Andreana Harris, and I am 61 years old. I am a widow living with chronic back pain and leukemia, and unfortunately, my health has made it impossible for me to work right now.

I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I would need to ask others for help. But at this point in my life, I am asking for support with some very basic needs—living expenses, household necessities, and fuel to get me to my medical appointments.

My leukemia is something I will continue to face, and right now, I am not yet a candidate for the stem cell transplant that could potentially be my only curative treatment. My doctors are continuing to monitor my condition, but the truth is that my leukemia will progress to an acute stage sooner than later.


Despite all of this, I am not giving up.


My hope is to get back on my feet, take things one day at a time, and make the most of the time I have. There are still things I want to experience and a few items on my bucket list that I would love to cross off while I am able.


I am trying to live by the message behind Tim McGraw's song “Live Like You Were Dying.” It has taken on a much deeper meaning for me now. I want to make the most of each day, spend time doing the things that bring me joy, make memories, and experience some of the things I've always dreamed of while I still can.


This isn't about giving up—it's about choosing to live, hope, and make the most of the life I have.


Any amount you can give would mean so much to me. Even a small donation can help put gas in my car for an appointment, medical costs, help with groceries or another household expense, and take away a little of the financial stress that comes with being unable to work.


If you aren't able to donate, sharing my fundraiser is just as meaningful. You never know who might see it and be able to help.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, encouragement, kindness, and support. I am truly grateful for every person who helps me along the way.


With gratitude,

Andreana Harris ❤️


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