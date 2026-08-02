Help with Bills and Back-to-School Needs

Hi I'm a single dad for the first time, just got custody of my two kids 5 and 8 about A year ago.I was laid off my job a couple months ago and in the process ,me and my two kids we've been homeless off and on for about 4 months but i just found a new place . ,I'm just needing help with security deposit and utilities and gas .The funds will also help cover back-to-school supplies and clothes for them, . Thanks in advance to anyone that gives and can afford to help us thru these hard and trying times .