Help with Bills After Amputation

My health journey started back in June 2024, when I lost toes on my right foot due to diabetes and infections. The situation has progressed, I've now lost my right foot below the knee, and three toes on my left foot.





Because of these amputations, I've been unable to work until very recently. I was cleared to return to work and did work this past Saturday, but I'm now facing potential eviction and my cell phone has been suspended due to nonpayment. I'm struggling to catch up on my bills.





I'm asking for help covering these urgent expenses as I work toward stability. If you're able to give, I'm deeply grateful. If you can't, I fully understand, and I wish you all the best.