Help with APS, Chronic Pain, and Medical Costs

I live with Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), a serious autoimmune condition that causes dangerous blood clots. I've been dealing with blood clots since 2010, and the fear of another clot is something I carry with me every day. Along with that, I suffer from chronic venous ulcers that refuse to heal and chronic lower back pain, making it difficult to move without pain.





The physical pain is only part of the struggle. The emotional and financial toll has been just as difficult. I've been denied Social Security Disability five times, and I'm currently waiting to hear back once again. While I continue fighting for the benefits I desperately need, the bills don't stop, and neither does the pain.





Some days I can barely stand or walk for more than a few minutes without severe pain. Every step reminds me that my body isn't working the way it should. Living with a wound that has remained open for five years has affected every part of my life, my independence, my ability to work.





I'm raising money to help cover medical supplies and recovery costs as I navigate this ongoing battle. Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time.