Help with Angela’s Bills During Surgery Recovery

I have a torn rotator cuff and bicep tendon, and I'm having surgery soon. The procedure will put me out of work for six weeks while I recover, and I'm asking for help covering my bills during that time.





My income will stop while I'm healing, but my everyday expenses won't. I'm raising money to help bridge that gap so I can focus on recovery without the stress of falling behind.





I'm grateful for any support you can offer during this time. Thank you for standing with me.