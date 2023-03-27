Help with accomodation and food

Hello,

My name is Carrinah, I'm actually in an emergency situation. I'm currently an au pair in the US, I had to leave my previous host family because there was an issue with them and now I only have 2 weeks to find another host family. I would need help for accommodation and food cause I don't have nowhere to go and I haven't enough money to support myself because I had surgery a few weeks ago and it was quite expensive so I almost spent all my money with it. I really appreciate your help and prayer 🙏. Thanks in advance ❤️