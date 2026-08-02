Help Us With Rent, Bills, and Care

My wife is very ill, she has been for quite a while. We have two children in the home. I've had to stay home to care for her nearly every day. I lost my job because I couldn't be there enough, and now we are about to loose the house, utilities bills are getting to be too much and other bills. We have two children in the house, and I'm overwhelmed and in constant fear about how we'll make it through this. I don't know what else to do except pray, and come on here and ask for help. I feel so helpless and hard to admit how scared i am. The last thing she needs is to be stressed out about things, but I keep telling her not to worry, while keeping a straight face. This has been a very difficult thing for me to except as being the man of the home. Please help us.





Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.