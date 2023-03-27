Help Us Through a Difficult Time

Our family is asking for help during an unexpected and very difficult time.





My husband was hospitalized with a serious gastric bleed and spent six days in the hospital receiving treatment and monitoring. After being discharged, he unfortunately had to be readmitted for an IV infusion and continued medical care. This has been an incredibly stressful and frightening experience for us.





Because we live on a fixed income, the unexpected and continued medical and transportation expenses have put a tremendous strain on us. We're grateful for any support that can help us cover these costs during this challenging time. Thank you for standing with our family.