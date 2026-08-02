Help Us Stay Housed After Work Injury

I crushed my foot at work and I'm on workers' comp right now. The checks help, but they're not enough to cover everything. I can't keep bills paid, and we're facing eviction.





I also need $700 for car repairs. Without the car, I won't be able to get to work once my doctor releases me.





My doctor hasn't cleared me to return yet, so everything has piled up. I'm overwhelmed and I've exhausted all my options. Your support would mean so much to my family right now. Thank you for standing with us.