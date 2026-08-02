Help Us Stay Housed After Being Robbed

We were robbed by people we thought we could trust. They broke into our home and took everything, the whole apartment is empty no furniture nothing, they broke into our safe stole all the cash we had our pistols and my wife’s proposal ring is gone. A police report has been filed.

Right now, we have no family here to turn to. It's just us and I have my mother in Texas who is a single mother of 13 children she has 6 little to get prepared for school this year. With pay coming every two weeks, we're struggling to cover what we need. We hate to ask, but we don't want to lose our home. This fundraiser will help us stay housed and keep the one thing we have left. We're grateful for any support you can offer.