Help Us Start Our Family Through IVF

We're raising money to help us take an incredibly important step toward growing our family. ❤️

Because of my NF1 (Neurofibromatosis Type 1) diagnosis, carrying a pregnancy myself comes with health risks related to the hormonal changes of pregnancy and how they could affect my tumors. For that reason, our journey to becoming parents means pursuing IVF with the help of a surrogate.

Becoming parents is something that means so much to us, and although our path may look a little different than we imagined, we're hopeful and excited for what the future may hold.

Any support—whether through a donation, sharing our story, or simply keeping us in your thoughts—would mean more to us than we can express. Every bit of support brings us one step closer to the family we've been hoping for.

Thank you for standing with us and being a part of our journey. ❤️