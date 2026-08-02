Help Us Save Our Storage Unit

My husband and I are short on money this month and our storage unit payment is already past due. It was due on the 1st, and we have just a couple of days before we can't get it back. We have a lot of sentimental things stored there, including my dad's ashes and our two dogs' ashes. We're doing everything we can to scrounge up the money, and we're asking for help to cover the storage fees. Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with us.