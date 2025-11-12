Help Us Replace Our Car After Hit and Run

Me and my grandma were in a hit and run car accident that totaled our car. My grandma broke a rib and fractured two spine bones, and I was bruised up with broken glasses. That car was our only transportation to and from work.





Without it, I'm going to lose my job. We desperately need another vehicle to get us to work and medical appointments. I also need to keep paying the bills for me and my fiancé who has cerebral palsy.





Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with us.