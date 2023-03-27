🌺 Help Us Rebuild After the Storm





Our family has been hit hard by the recent storm, and we are asking for help as we try to rebuild our lives.





The storm damaged and destroyed many of the things we rely on every day. We are currently trying to recover and rebuild while living off-grid, and we need help with the basic necessities that were lost or damaged.





Funds raised will go toward:





🏠 Building materials to repair and rebuild our shelter

☀️ An off-grid solar system so we can have reliable power again

👕 Clothes and personal necessities that were damaged or lost

🐕 Dog food and supplies for our pets

🛠️ Tools and other supplies needed to rebuild

💧 Basic household necessities to help us get through the recovery





We are doing everything we can ourselves, but the storm left us with more damage than we can handle alone. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us take another step toward having a safe and stable place to live again.





If you can't donate, please share our fundraiser. Sharing costs nothing and could help us reach someone who is able to help.





Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, share, or send us encouragement. We truly appreciate every bit of help. ❤️🌺





Mahalo nui loa for helping us rebuild.