Help Michelle & 3 Cats after Tragic House Fire

Hello my name is Michelle. I woke up on July 8, 2026 horrifically to anyones worst nightmare, my house in flames from an electrical power surge that spread intensely. My son and I barely survived, and nearly didn't make it out. My three cats almost didn't either, thankfully Firefighters rescued them, they were hospitalized at the Veterinarian for severe smoke inhalation for several days. To make things harder, I was already recently out of work with a broken ankle recovering, when I fell out of bed to escape the flames I re- injured my ankle prolonging the healing process. I’ve lost everything, accept for my car. The fire destroyed the home and all my belongings. I’m homeless right now with my three cats, with nowhere to go and no where to recover on my own. I'm raising money to help us find a home, replace what we lost, and get back on my feet while I heal to be able to go back to work as a School Bus Diver, and figure out the next steps. Your support would mean the world to us during this tragic time.