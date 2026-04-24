Help Us Rebuild After Getting Sober

While she was in treatment, she lost her job, and I don't make enough on my own to keep up with our credit card payments. We've let debt pile up, and it's become overwhelming.





We're asking for help to pay down our credit card debt so we can start fresh. I know there are much more worthy causes out there, and I would urge you to donate to those, but would greatly appreciate any help.





Thank you for standing with us during this turning point. God bless.