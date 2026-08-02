Help Us Protect Our Granddaughter, Kaiea





Aloha Family and Friends,





This is one of the hardest things we have ever had to write.





For the past six years, Kaiea and her mother have lived in our home. Throughout that time, we have been Kaiea’s primary caregivers and providers, offering her the love, stability, and daily care every child deserves. Especially over the last two years, as her mother’s struggles increased, we stepped in more and more to meet Kaiea’s physical, emotional, and everyday needs. She is not just our granddaughter she is a precious part of our daily lives, and we love her with all our hearts.





When we became aware that Kaiea was experiencing abuse and neglect, we spoke up because we believed it was our responsibility to protect her. We knew it could change our relationship with our daughter, but Kaiea’s safety had to come first.





Tragically, this reporting has resulted in Kaiea’s mother removing her from our care and into even more dangerous situations. On July 23rd Kaiea was mauled by a pit bull while in an environment where substance use was occurring. She suffered multiple deep puncture wounds and a fractured knee. By God’s grace, she survived, but no child should ever endure such a traumatic experience.





Today, despite the serious harm she has experienced and danger she continues to be at risk of, Kaiea remains in her mother’s care. We cannot stand by and hope things get better. We believe she deserves the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable, and loving home.





For that reason, we want to file an emergency petition for guardianship. We have found an attorney who is willing to represent us, but we must raise a $6,000 retainer to move forward. This is an expense that is simply beyond our means, yet we cannot let finances determine Kaiea’s immediate safety and stable future.





If you feel led to help, any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the legal costs of securing guardianship for Kaiea. If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing our GiveSendGo campaign with others via text or email. We are asking to keep it off of social media for privacy and safety reasons.





This is not a fight against anyone. It is a fight for one little girl who deserves safety, stability, and the chance to simply be a child.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult journey. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and generosity mean more than we can ever express. Every act of support brings us one step closer to giving Kaiea the future she deserves.





With love and gratitude

Jay and Cilla Behic