Help Us Move Into Our Home

My kids and I spent two years homeless. During that time, my mom was terminal with lung cancer, and I fell behind on some obligations, my license registration and insurance were suspended for two years, and I lost most of my income.





We found a house. I've already paid half the deposit, but I'm struggling to cover the remaining $3,000. Without that final payment, my landlord won't give me a lease. The previous tenant left a debt on the property, and right now we have no power.





I'm trying to catch up, and it's so difficult. I don't have family support, and I'm reaching out because we need help. Your support would mean everything to my kids and me as we work to move into our home.