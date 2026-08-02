Help us move into a permanent home

I’m trying to raise funds because on Aug. 8, 2026, something unexpected happened.





What I thought was possibly a sign of having a gallbladder issue turned out to be something else.





It turned out the pain I was feeling ended up being an unexpected and complete surprise labor. I didn’t realize I was even pregnant until it was too late, and I was going into labor that morning.





And what felt like a blink of an eye, the baby was already coming out and fell on the floor beneath me in the bathroom.





I was shortly rushed to the hospital with the new addition to our family, a little baby boy.





Because of this unexpected birth, we are needing some help. And I really want to use these funds from this to try and get a permanent home for me and my family.





And possibly maybe get what is needed for baby boy because now that I’m going to have to take time off work, one form of income from my husband isn’t going to be enough.





I could really use any form of help I could possibly use. Even small amounts that can be donated will still help.





We really appreciate it, and hope to get some help before it’s too late.



