Help Us Keep Our Home for My Niece

My niece's mom passed away, and we got custody of her in 2024, She has Down syndrome and can't read, write, or work. Her disability check stopped two months ago, and we're struggling and this is the only place she has lived since losing her mom . We're worried about losing her and the only home she has had.We're hoping her check will start back soon, but right now we need help she needs clothes for school etc Anything you can give would mean so much to us and our niece.Thank you so much and God bless