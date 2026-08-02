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Help Us Invest in Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoe Malone

Help Us Invest in Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

Turning 18 should be a milestone of celebration and excitement. But for thousands of youths aging out of the foster care system, it is a sudden descent into survival mode.


Imagine being told you are officially an adult, handed a trash bag to pack your entire life, and left to navigate the world completely alone.


Doors to Destiny is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to bridging this critical gap. We ensure that turning 18 becomes a milestone of true opportunity, rather than a slide into crisis. We are launching this fundraiser to cover the direct project costs of delivering critical, life-changing resources straight to these deserving young adults.


The Reality vs. Our Solution

  1. The Heartbreaking Problem: Nationally, 20% of youth aging out of foster care become instantly homeless. Forced to move their belongings in plastic trash bags, they enter independent adulthood lacking basic household essentials, stability, and professional guidance.
  2. The Proven Solution: We provide physical "transition kits" and financial "Destiny Grants" to stabilize their critical first year of independence. We replace their trash bags with dignity and give them the tools to build a secure future.


Our Mission & Vision

  1. Our Mission: To provide the tools, dignity, and community support necessary for foster alumni to transition into independent adulthood successfully.
  2. Our Vision: A future where every youth leaving the foster care system has a stable foundation and a clear path toward their destiny.


Your Impact: Where Your Donation Goes

Every dollar raised goes directly toward funding our core programs and projects. Here is exactly how your generosity creates a tangible, immediate impact:

  1. The Destiny Project (Immediate Transition): Equips a youth with high-quality luggage and essential hygiene kits so they never have to carry their lives in a trash bag.
  2. Independence Kits (Housing Stability): Provides full kitchen, bedroom, and linen sets to fully outfit their very first apartments.
  3. Destiny Grants (Future Growth): Funds vital next steps including apartment deposits, trade school tuition, college textbooks, or vital identification card assistance.


Join Us in Changing a Destiny Today

No young person should have to build a life from scratch entirely alone. Your tax-deductible donation provides more than just physical items—it delivers the message to a foster alumnus that their community believes in their future.

Please give freely today, share this campaign with your network, and help us open the Doors to Destiny, for youth aging out of the foster care system.

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