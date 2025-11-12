Help Us Get "Where I Need to Be" to Radio

"Where I Need to Be" has already been professionally recorded and is ready for release. The next step is getting the song heard through Christian radio and streaming services.





Michael D Pressnell wrote "Where I Need to Be," and Bobby Gibson recorded the song. We believe its message can reach people who need encouragement and point hearts toward Christ. We believe a song can sometimes reach someone in a way that ordinary conversation cannot, and our prayer is that God will use this song wherever He chooses to send it.





The recording itself is finished. What remains is the cost of releasing and promoting it.





Funds raised through this campaign are intended to help cover Christian radio promotion, streaming and digital distribution costs, and other direct expenses associated with releasing and promoting the song.





Our fundraising goal is $725.





If contributions exceed the final cost of releasing and promoting "Where I Need to Be," any remaining funds will be used for additional promotion of this song or reserved for a future original Christian music project.





If you would like to help us give "Where I Need to Be" the opportunity to reach a wider audience, we would be grateful for your support.





Every contribution, regardless of size, helps. If you are unable to contribute, sharing this campaign with others who may want to help would also mean a great deal.





We also ask that you pray about this project and seek God’s guidance about whether He would have you support it, share it, or simply keep the song and everyone involved in your prayers.





Thank you for helping us take this song from the recording studio to the people who may need to hear its message.





Michael D Pressnell

Songwriter





Bobby Gibson

Recording Artist







