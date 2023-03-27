Help Us Get Off the Streets This Summer

We're two young adults trying to survive on the streets of east Texas with temperatures over 100 degrees. We're working with a breaking down truck and barely able to afford anything. We're having a hard time even keeping an apartment, and we have a dog depending on us too.





Right now, we need help covering basic necessities and getting stable housing so we're not out in this heat. We have no other support, and every bit helps us get through this.





Thank you for standing with us.