Help us fix our home

God has really been throwing blessing my boyfriend and i's direction. Well one of this blessings was his boss financially being able to go ahead and help us out with a home . It's just a little single wide trailer but considering we are still living in a storm shelter in our friends back yard for the last 5 years I couldn't be more excited. However. We need help with the finances for our leaking roof new appliances and a new floor in the back half of the trailer. And a bath and toilett.i know we can get this thing done before winter if we really try. Any little. It helps. May you have a blessed day.