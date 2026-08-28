Help Us Find Safe Housing After Legal Crisis

Right now, we're facing an extremely difficult situation. Because of an ongoing legal matter involving a criminal trespassing charge, we've been unable to return to where we were staying and have ended up homeless without stable housing.





We're doing everything we can to move forward, handle our legal situation, and find a safe place to live. Unfortunately, getting back on our feet takes money for things like temporary lodging, food, transportation, storage, and eventually a security deposit and first month's rent.





We're not asking for sympathy, we're asking for a little help getting through a situation that has completely changed our lives. If you're able to donate any amount, even $5 or $10, it would genuinely help us get through this difficult period. If you aren't able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.





Every donation and kind word means more than you know. Thank you for standing with us.