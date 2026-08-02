Help Us Fight Cancer, Rebuild Kiter Brands

A Son’s Fight to Save His Dad and Rebuild His Dream

My name is Josphat, and I am the only son of Jeremiah Nyaga, my beloved father who is courageously fighting colon cancer.

When my father was diagnosed, our lives changed completely. Since then, he has undergone chemotherapy, medical reviews, scans, medication and hospital care. He has now completed 6 of 12 chemotherapy sessions, and we are grateful that his doctors have reported encouraging progress. But his journey is not over. He still needs to complete his treatment and continue receiving the medical care necessary for his recovery.

As his only son, I have carried the responsibility of ensuring that my father receives the treatment he needs. I have used my savings, personal resources and everything I could access to keep his treatment going. When those resources were no longer enough, I took a loan that was originally intended to strengthen and expand my business.

I had built Kiter Brands Kenya Limited, a small manufacturing business producing Dine Bright Dishwashing Paste, with a dream of building a sustainable Kenyan brand, creating employment and providing a better future for my family. I had invested in equipment, raw materials, production and branding, and was preparing to grow the business.

But then cancer came into our lives.

The money that was meant to grow the business had to be redirected toward my father's treatment. I do not regret choosing my father's life and health. However, the business was left without the working capital it needed to continue production, and it eventually came to a standstill. I am now facing both my father's continuing medical expenses and the challenge of rebuilding the business that was meant to sustain our family.

Why I Am Appealing for Your Support

Today, I am humbly asking for help with two connected needs.

First, I need support to help my father complete his remaining cancer treatment, including chemotherapy, medical reviews, scans, medication and other necessary hospital expenses.

Second, I am raising funds to restart Kiter Brands, purchase raw materials, resume production, rebuild distribution and keep the business operating.

My goal is not simply to receive assistance and remain dependent on donations. I want to rebuild a sustainable source of income. Once Kiter Brands is operating again, the profits will help me continue meeting my father's medical needs while supporting our household and rebuilding the future I had worked so hard to create.

I also want Kiter Brands to grow beyond supporting my own family. My vision is to create employment opportunities for other people, support their families and contribute to local manufacturing and the wider community.

I have come a long way as a son, a caregiver and an entrepreneur. I have done everything within my ability, but I have reached a point where I cannot carry this burden alone.

I am therefore appealing to friends, well-wishers, organizations, philanthropists, businesses and people around the world to stand with us.

Your contribution, no matter the size, can help my father continue his fight, help me restart my business and give our family a chance to rebuild.

You are not only helping us through a difficult season. You are helping us move from crisis toward healing, independence, employment and hope.

From the deepest part of my heart, thank you for every donation, prayer, share, message and act of kindness.

Together, we can help Jeremiah complete his treatment, rebuild Kiter Brands and restore hope for our family's future.