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Help Us Fight Alongside Tim in His Cancer Battle

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byRosario Navarrete

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rosario Navarrete

Help Us Fight Alongside Tim in His Cancer Battle

To our family, friends, and kind-hearted strangers, this is one of the hardest things we've ever had to write. Asking for help doesn't come easily, but we've reached a point where we can no longer do this alone.

My husband, Tim, has been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. Our lives changed in an instant.

Since then, every day has been filled with doctor's appointments, treatments, uncertainty, and prayers.

Despite everything he is facing, Tim continues to show incredible strength, courage, and love for our family.

Cancer doesn't just affect one person; it affects an entire family. As his wife and caregiver, I am doing everything I can to be by his side through every appointment, every treatment, and every difficult day. Our family is holding on to faith, hope, and the love that has carried us through so much already.

Watching someone you love battle cancer is a pain I never knew existed. As his wife, I am trying to stay strong, but the truth is this journey has been emotionally, physically, and financially overwhelming. Between medical bills, medications, transportation, lost income, and everyday household expenses, we are struggling to keep up.

Every day brings another expense, another appointment, another challenge.

I never imagined I would be asking others for help.

It took swallowing my pride to create this fundraiser. But cancer doesn't give you the luxury of pride. It teaches you that sometimes you have to let others carry you when your own strength is running out.

If you know Tim, you know the kind of heart he has.

He has always been the first to help someone in need, expecting nothing in return.

Today, we are the ones asking for help.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us tremendously and will go directly toward:

  1. Medical bills and treatment expenses
  2. Prescription medications
  3. Transportation to appointments
  4. Household and living expenses while we focus on Tim's care
  5. Other unexpected costs that come with fighting cancer

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful if you would simply share our fundraiser and keep Tim and our family in your prayers. Every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness means more than words can express.

We believe God is walking beside us through this storm, and we continue to trust Him even on the hardest days. We know we cannot make this journey alone, and your support gives us hope when we need it most.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your generosity, your prayers, and for standing with our family during the fight of our lives.

With love and gratitude,

The Trujillo Family 🫶🏽

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