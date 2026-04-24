Help Us Escape Mold and Find Safe Housing

I'm raising money to help my kids and me move to a safe home. We're currently living in a house with excessive black mold that my landlord has repeatedly covered up instead of fixing properly. The smell is very strong, and my kids and I are getting sicker every day.





I'm going through cancer treatments right now, and the mold is making me so sick that I can't take my chemotherapy medication. My eyes are very swollen when I wake up, and I'm constantly having migraines. My kids, ages 16, 14, 8, 4, and 2, are suffering too. Their throats are very red and sore from coughing and throwing up.





This has been going on since July 2026, and it's only getting worse. We need help to move to a safe home where we can all heal. I have pictures and a doctor's note documenting the mold and its impact on our health. Your support would mean so much to us right now.