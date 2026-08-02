Help Us Cover My Father's Emergency Surgery Expen

My father recently underwent emergency surgery to have his gallbladder removed. Thankfully, the operation was successful, but the medical bills, medications, and recovery costs have created a significant financial burden for our family.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us cover these expenses and allow him to focus on his recovery. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.