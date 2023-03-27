Help Us Close on Our Family Home

I'm a single mother of four, and we're currently living in a hotel while trying to purchase a home for my kids. One of my children has Down syndrome, and having a stable home is so important for our family.





We're in escrow on a house, and we're almost at the end of the process. But we need to come up with funds for closing costs within a week, or we'll lose this home purchase. We can't afford to stay in the hotel much longer, and if this falls through, we're facing homelessness.





We've come so far and are almost at the finish line. Your support would mean everything to our family, it would help us secure the home we desperately need and keep us off the streets. Every bit helps, and I'm deeply grateful for anyone who can stand with us during this critical time.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity. God bless you.