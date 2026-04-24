Help Us Catch Up on Utility Bills

I'm raising money to help my family catch up on utility bills. Every month, it feels like I'm always behind, the bills keep coming faster than I can pay them, and I keep getting disconnection notices since the rising cost of utilities and everything else in life has gone way up. My partner and myself both work full time jobs, but it seems as if that isn’t enough these days. This fundraiser would help us get current on what we owe and give my family a better opportunity at life. Your support would mean so much to us.