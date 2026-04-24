Help Us Build a New Start in Florida

I’m a mom trying to build a better future for my daughter and our family.

My daughter was born with a rare congenital eye tumor that required surgery when she was just a baby. Because of the nature of her condition, her eye will require specialized care and monitoring throughout her life, and there is a possibility of additional surgeries as she grows.

We currently live in mid-Missouri, and I am incredibly grateful for the doctors and hospitals here who have cared for my daughter and helped us through everything we’ve faced. They’ve been there for us, and I don’t take that for granted.

At the same time, I’m hoping to move to Central Florida, where we would have access to larger medical systems and specialists with more extensive experience caring for complex pediatric eye conditions. Having that level of specialized care available as my daughter grows would give me a lot of peace of mind as her mom.

But Florida isn’t only about medical care.

It’s somewhere I’ve genuinely wanted to raise my daughter. I want to build a life there, give her new experiences, and create a home where we can grow together. I’m working toward making that happen rather than expecting someone else to do it for me.

I’m currently working and saving toward a $15,000 relocation goal. That money would help with moving expenses, housing deposits, transportation, getting established, and having an emergency cushion while we transition.

I’m not expecting one person to give us $15,000. I’m working toward this goal myself. Any amount someone is willing to contribute would simply help us get there a little sooner and give us a little more stability during the move.

If you can’t donate, even sharing our story would mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read about us and for supporting a mom who is simply trying to give her daughter the best future and care she can.



